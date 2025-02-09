Serbian Students Lead Protest Movement Against Government Corruption

University students in Serbia have intensified their protest campaign by blocking major infrastructure in the country, marking 100 days since a tragic incident at a train station that resulted in 15 deaths. The protests, sparked by the canopy collapse, have become a symbol of the fight against government corruption.

The student-led movement has gained significant traction, with thousands joining the protests against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. Vucic has accused the demonstrators of foreign collusion but faces growing pressure as rallies continue to draw massive participation.

The protests align with rising public sentiment against corruption in Serbia, particularly regarding large infrastructural projects involving government and Chinese firms. As the movement progresses, the opposition to Vucic's regime shows no signs of waning.

(With inputs from agencies.)