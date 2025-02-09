Left Menu

Serbian Students Lead Protest Movement Against Government Corruption

Serbian university students are leading nationwide protests, blocking infrastructure and demanding accountability after a train station canopy collapse, which critics link to government corruption. The movement aims to challenge President Aleksandar Vucic's administration and has already led to the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. The protests highlight increasing public dissatisfaction with government accountability and corruption.

University students in Serbia have intensified their protest campaign by blocking major infrastructure in the country, marking 100 days since a tragic incident at a train station that resulted in 15 deaths. The protests, sparked by the canopy collapse, have become a symbol of the fight against government corruption.

The student-led movement has gained significant traction, with thousands joining the protests against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. Vucic has accused the demonstrators of foreign collusion but faces growing pressure as rallies continue to draw massive participation.

The protests align with rising public sentiment against corruption in Serbia, particularly regarding large infrastructural projects involving government and Chinese firms. As the movement progresses, the opposition to Vucic's regime shows no signs of waning.

