Manipur Assembly Session Declared Null and Void
The 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, originally scheduled to start on February 10, has been canceled. Assembly secretary K. Meghajit Singh issued a notice on Sunday declaring the session 'null and void' based on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's directive using Article 174 of the Indian Constitution.
The forthcoming 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, initially set to commence on February 10, has been unexpectedly annulled. This announcement came through a notice disseminated by the Assembly's secretary, K. Meghajit Singh, on Sunday.
Highlighting the constitutional authority vested in him, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla invoked clause (1) of Article 174 of the Indian Constitution in his order. This move effectively nullifies the impending legislative session, which had yet to be convened.
The notice explicitly states that the prior instruction for summoning the assembly's 7th session has been rendered null and void, an action that is effective immediately, per the governor's directive.
