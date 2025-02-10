Left Menu

Trump's Surprising Debt Revelation: Is US Owed Less?

President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. may hold less debt than expected, suggesting fraud might be involved. He tasked Elon Musk's team to revamp the federal structure, causing privacy issues and a federal block on accessing sensitive data. Discussions around Treasuries and payment system changes are unfolding.

Updated: 10-02-2025 04:08 IST
In a surprising statement, President Donald Trump suggested the United States could be carrying less public debt than previously estimated, attributing this to potential fraud. His remarks, delivered aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, sparked discussions about the future handling of U.S. debt obligations.

Amid these claims, Trump assigned billionaire Elon Musk to spearhead a reform of the federal government, which has already led to protests and legal scrutiny. Musk's initiative, titled the 'Department of Government Efficiency,' is causing ripples through various federal agencies, raising alarms over privacy and data security.

In a recent development, a federal judge temporarily halted Musk's team's access to crucial government payment systems, following concerns about sensitive data exposure. Consequently, the Treasury Department introduced new protocols to ensure outgoing payments are justified with detailed comments and classification codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

