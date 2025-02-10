Trump's Controversial Proposal: Buying Gaza and Middle East Reactions

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines on Sunday with his declaration of intent to buy and own Gaza. He suggested a partnership with Middle Eastern states to rebuild sections of the war-torn territory, a move that has sparked significant controversy.

Trump, speaking on Air Force One, described the region as a "demolition site" and expressed his commitment to ensuring Hamas would not regain control. His plan also hinted at the potential resettlement of Palestinian refugees in the United States under certain conditions.

The initiative drew ire from many global leaders and organizations. Ezzat El Rashq of Hamas condemned the plan, asserting Gaza is not for sale and reasserting its place as part of Palestinian land. Saudi Arabia and Jordan, among others, have voiced strong opposition, viewing the proposal as a destabilizing factor in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)