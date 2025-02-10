Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Proposal: Buying Gaza and Middle East Reactions

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to buy and own Gaza has sparked international controversy. His idea, involving rebuilding efforts shared with Middle East states, raised concerns about Palestinian displacement and sovereignty. The plan faces opposition from world leaders, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Palestinian representatives.

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines on Sunday with his declaration of intent to buy and own Gaza. He suggested a partnership with Middle Eastern states to rebuild sections of the war-torn territory, a move that has sparked significant controversy.

Trump, speaking on Air Force One, described the region as a "demolition site" and expressed his commitment to ensuring Hamas would not regain control. His plan also hinted at the potential resettlement of Palestinian refugees in the United States under certain conditions.

The initiative drew ire from many global leaders and organizations. Ezzat El Rashq of Hamas condemned the plan, asserting Gaza is not for sale and reasserting its place as part of Palestinian land. Saudi Arabia and Jordan, among others, have voiced strong opposition, viewing the proposal as a destabilizing factor in the region.

