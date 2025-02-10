Left Menu

Fears of Guantanamo Transfer Loom Over Venezuelan Immigrants in New Mexico

Lawyers for three Venezuelan immigrants detained in New Mexico have requested a federal court to prevent their transfer to Guantanamo Bay, citing credible fears. Detainees at the Otero County Processing Center face uncertain futures in light of recent transfers to the naval base, sparking legal intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albuquerque | Updated: 10-02-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 06:35 IST
  • United States

Three Venezuelan immigrants detained in New Mexico are facing potential transfer to Guantanamo Bay, igniting legal action led by their lawyers who argue that the government's actions create significant uncertainty over legal process and access to counsel.

The detainees, presently held at the Otero County Processing Center, are subject to a court filing urging a temporary restraining order against their transfer, which they fear amid similar movements of other detainees to the US naval base in Cuba.

This legal move, supported by the Center for Constitutional Rights and other immigrant advocacy groups, coincides with ongoing Trump administration efforts to enforce stricter immigration crackdowns, as over 8,000 arrests have been reported since the inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

