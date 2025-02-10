Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Guantanamo Transfer for Venezuelan Detainees

A federal judge in New Mexico issued a restraining order to prevent three Venezuelan men from being sent to Guantanamo Bay. The men argue their detention is illegal. The action shines light on policy concerning Venezuelan migrants, amid concerns over human rights violations at Guantanamo.

A federal judge in New Mexico has granted a restraining order to stop three Venezuelan men detained in the state from being transferred to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The decision, delivered by Judge Kenneth Gonzales, came during a video conference hearing on Sunday, according to attorney Baher Azmy.

The Center for Constitutional Rights, representing the detainees, stated that no formal order to send them to the military base had been issued, but the men sought legal protection preemptively. Their case raises questions about the legality of their detention after fleeing Venezuela for safety in the United States.

Concerns about potential human rights violations at Guantanamo have intensified, especially as the Trump administration moves to create more detention capacity at the naval base and cut deportation protections for Venezuelans. Legal and civil rights organizations are demanding transparency and adherence to legal standards in the handling of migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

