Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Arrested in Iran: Human Rights at Risk

In a significant development, Iranian authorities have detained Narges Mohammadi, a renowned Nobel Peace Prize laureate, as confirmed by her supporters on Friday.

The arrest occurred during a memorial service for a human rights lawyer whose death remains under contentious circumstances. Mohammadi, 53, had been at the center of several months of speculation regarding her potential re-incarceration after being granted temporary release last December due to medical issues.

While her release was initially planned for just three weeks, increased international advocacy and geopolitical pressures seemingly prolonged her time outside prison walls. During her release, Mohammadi maintained her activism, participating in public protests and engaging with international media, even staging demonstrations at Tehran's infamous Evin prison, where she had previously been incarcerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)