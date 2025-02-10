Left Menu

Urgent Call for Census: 14 Crore Indians Await Food Security Benefits

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi urged the government to complete the overdue population census, arguing that 14 crore people are missing out on benefits from the National Food Security Act. The act, based on the outdated 2011 Census, impacts food distribution for millions, highlighting the urgency of a new survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:52 IST
Urgent Call for Census: 14 Crore Indians Await Food Security Benefits
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, a prominent Congress figure, has called on the Indian government to promptly conduct a population census. According to her, approximately 14 crore people are being denied food security benefits due to reliance on outdated census data.

During her first Zero Hour intervention in the Rajya Sabha, Gandhi criticized the use of the 2011 Census for identifying beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). She emphasized the act's significance in ensuring food and nutritional access for India's massive population, especially during crises like Covid-19.

Highlighting the urgency, Gandhi pointed out that the distribution of food grains is still based on a decade-old census, affecting rightful entitlements for many. With budget allocations indicating further delays, she stressed the need for prioritizing the census completion to uphold food security as a fundamental right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025