Left Menu

Elderly Woman's Ordeal: Arrest Follows Attempted Assault in Amethi

In Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, an inebriated 24-year-old allegedly attempted to rape an 80-year-old woman after breaking into her home. Neighbors intervened, causing the suspect to flee. Police have arrested the man and are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:14 IST
Elderly Woman's Ordeal: Arrest Follows Attempted Assault in Amethi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, have apprehended a 24-year-old man accused of attempting to rape an 80-year-old woman. The crime reportedly occurred in an inebriated state while the victim's family attended a wedding, leaving her alone at home.

The accused allegedly entered the victim's house, tied her up, and attempted to assault her. According to the victim's daughter-in-law's complaint, the incident took place on February 7. Neighbors intervened after hearing the commotion, prompting the suspect to flee the scene.

Authorities have charged the man under Section 64 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, according to Station House Officer Brijesh Singh. The community remains on edge as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025