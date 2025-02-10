Elderly Woman's Ordeal: Arrest Follows Attempted Assault in Amethi

Police in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, have apprehended a 24-year-old man accused of attempting to rape an 80-year-old woman. The crime reportedly occurred in an inebriated state while the victim's family attended a wedding, leaving her alone at home.

The accused allegedly entered the victim's house, tied her up, and attempted to assault her. According to the victim's daughter-in-law's complaint, the incident took place on February 7. Neighbors intervened after hearing the commotion, prompting the suspect to flee the scene.

Authorities have charged the man under Section 64 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, according to Station House Officer Brijesh Singh. The community remains on edge as the probe continues.

