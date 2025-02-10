Tensions Rise: China Protests Japan-US Talks

In a recent diplomatic development, China's foreign ministry has raised concerns over the 'negative' references to China during discussions between Japanese and US leaders. The ministry stated that formal complaints have been made.

Director-General Liu Jinsong from the Department of Asian Affairs has conveyed China's strong dissatisfaction directly to the Japanese embassy in Beijing, signaling heightened tensions.

This move underscores the delicate nature of diplomatic relations and the potential implications for international partnerships involving China, Japan, and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)