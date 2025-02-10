Left Menu

Tensions Rise: China Protests Japan-US Talks

China's foreign ministry has expressed strong dissatisfaction following 'negative' mentions of China in discussions between Japanese and US leaders. The Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs, Liu Jinsong, lodged formal complaints with the Japanese embassy in China, highlighting concerns over diplomatic relations.

Updated: 10-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Director-General Liu Jinsong from the Department of Asian Affairs has conveyed China's strong dissatisfaction directly to the Japanese embassy in Beijing, signaling heightened tensions.

Director-General Liu Jinsong from the Department of Asian Affairs has conveyed China's strong dissatisfaction directly to the Japanese embassy in Beijing, signaling heightened tensions.

This move underscores the delicate nature of diplomatic relations and the potential implications for international partnerships involving China, Japan, and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

