Tensions Rise: China Protests Japan-US Talks
China's foreign ministry has expressed strong dissatisfaction following 'negative' mentions of China in discussions between Japanese and US leaders. The Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs, Liu Jinsong, lodged formal complaints with the Japanese embassy in China, highlighting concerns over diplomatic relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:34 IST
- Country:
- China
In a recent diplomatic development, China's foreign ministry has raised concerns over the 'negative' references to China during discussions between Japanese and US leaders. The ministry stated that formal complaints have been made.
Director-General Liu Jinsong from the Department of Asian Affairs has conveyed China's strong dissatisfaction directly to the Japanese embassy in Beijing, signaling heightened tensions.
This move underscores the delicate nature of diplomatic relations and the potential implications for international partnerships involving China, Japan, and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- diplomacy
- Japan
- United States
- relations
- tensions
- foreign ministry
- complaint
- Liu Jinsong
- embassy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions
US-India Partnership: A Defining Relationship of the 21st Century
Ceasefires and Tensions: Israel, Lebanon, Gaza, and Hostage Negotiations
Trump Lifts Bomb Hold: Explosive Decisions In U.S.-Israel Relations
Trump Releases Bombs to Israel Amid Gaza Tensions