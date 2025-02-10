India and U.S. Forge Defense Ties Amidst Tariff Talks

India is negotiating with the United States to boost defense collaboration through the purchase and co-production of combat vehicles and fighter jet engines. This development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a crucial meeting with President Donald Trump.

Previously relying mainly on Russian defense imports, India appears to be diversifying its partnerships. During the visit, Modi aims to enhance bilateral ties, especially in technology, trade, and defense, aligning with Trump's push for a fair trading relationship.

As discussions progress, India is taking measures to boost American exports through tariff cuts, aiming to avert potential trade conflicts. Defense talks are underway for deals involving U.S. combat vehicles and fighter jet engines, with Indian and U.S. officials actively seeking to finalize contracts soon.

