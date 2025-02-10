India Eyes 2025 TEPA Launch with European Deal
India plans to finalize a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with a European trade bloc by late 2025, stated Minister Piyush Goyal. The bloc includes Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. India ranks as its fifth-largest trading partner.
India is strategically gearing up to finalize a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with a consortium of European nations by the end of 2025, as announced by Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.
The prospective agreement involves the European Free Trade Association, a trade bloc consisting of Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.
Currently, India holds the position of the fifth-largest trading partner for this European bloc, marking it a significant focus for strengthening economic ties.
