India Eyes 2025 TEPA Launch with European Deal

India is strategically gearing up to finalize a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with a consortium of European nations by the end of 2025, as announced by Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.

The prospective agreement involves the European Free Trade Association, a trade bloc consisting of Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Currently, India holds the position of the fifth-largest trading partner for this European bloc, marking it a significant focus for strengthening economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)