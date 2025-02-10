BJP Demands Probe into USAID-Funded Groups Amid Congress Protests

BJP member Nishikant Dubey intensified the political discourse on Monday, calling for a government investigation into organizations funded by USAID. Dubey accused these groups of destabilizing India, linking them with the Congress party, and opposing government initiatives like Agniveer.

The Lok Sabha session saw heated responses from Congress members who were disallowed from raising counterpoints during Zero Hour. Presiding officer Sandhya Ray upheld the parliamentary protocol, leading Congress to lodge official protests with Speaker Om Birla.

In addition to these claims, varied demands were presented: enhanced railway connectivity in Odisha, OBC list inclusions, pension for artists, travel benefits for freedom fighters, and a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Mumbai Central Railway Headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)