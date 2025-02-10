Riot in the Court: The Charges and Fallout

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean prosecutors indicted 63 individuals for their roles in a violent protest at a court building, as tensions over the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol reach a boiling point.

Supporters of Yoon unleashed chaos on January 19 by storming the Seoul Western District Court. They destroyed property and trespassed into judges' chambers, live-streaming their actions. The mob overpowered a police barrier after a judge extended Yoon’s detention for declaring martial law.

The government condemned the unruly scenes, labeling them a severe challenge to the judiciary. Out of those charged, 62 remain in detention. The probe is ongoing, and more prosecutions may follow.

