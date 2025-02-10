Left Menu

Riot in the Court: The Charges and Fallout

South Korean prosecutors have charged 63 individuals involved in a violent protest against the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The event, which saw hundreds storm the Seoul Western District Court, resulted in property damage and injuries. Government officials condemned the attack as a serious threat to judicial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:00 IST
Riot in the Court: The Charges and Fallout
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean prosecutors indicted 63 individuals for their roles in a violent protest at a court building, as tensions over the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol reach a boiling point.

Supporters of Yoon unleashed chaos on January 19 by storming the Seoul Western District Court. They destroyed property and trespassed into judges' chambers, live-streaming their actions. The mob overpowered a police barrier after a judge extended Yoon’s detention for declaring martial law.

The government condemned the unruly scenes, labeling them a severe challenge to the judiciary. Out of those charged, 62 remain in detention. The probe is ongoing, and more prosecutions may follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

