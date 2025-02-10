Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Lauds Mamata Banerjee's Visionary Leadership

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her leadership during the state's budget session. He highlighted the success of the Bengal Global Business Summit and the state's initiatives for minority welfare, despite financial challenges and lack of central funding support.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:41 IST
In a commendation during the state assembly's budget session, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose recognized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a 'visionary, enterprising and dynamic leader.'

Bose noted the success of the Bengal Global Business Summit, expressing optimism about its potential to boost the state's economy and provide jobs for young people. He affirmed the state's peaceful law and order status over the past year.

The Governor highlighted the government's focus on educational advancement, madrasa modernization, employment, and skill development, emphasizing initiatives benefiting minority communities despite financial hurdles, including the launch of 'Karmashree' and 'Banglar Bari (Gramin)' schemes, funded entirely by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

