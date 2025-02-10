Delhi High Court Upholds Convict's Sentence in Minor Assault Case

The Delhi High Court has upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor, amid claims of a fabricated case. The court decided the incarceration period was proportional to the crime committed, emphasizing that the victim consistently maintained her claims of repeated assault.

Central to the court's decision was the forensic report, which strongly corroborated the victim's account, dismissing the allegations that she had been influenced to fabricate the assault. Justice Amit Mahajan highlighted the seriousness of the offense, given the victim's age was 13 at the time, maintaining her testimony's overall credibility.

The court recognized the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act's role in safeguarding minors, reiterating the legal framework's importance in addressing such grievous allegations with the utmost sensitivity. The verdict reinforces the responsibility of courts to deliver justice while protecting vulnerable victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)