Sonia Gandhi Demands Urgent Population Census for Fair Food Distribution

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday called upon the government to complete the population census urgently, emphasizing that millions of citizens are being denied their rightful access to subsidized foodgrains under the food security law.

In a notable address during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Gandhi pointed out that the identification of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) still relies on 2011 Census figures, leaving many without support.

Stressing the unprecedented delay of more than four years in conducting the census, Gandhi expressed doubt over its execution even this year, per budget allocations.

