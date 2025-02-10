Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Demands Urgent Population Census for Fair Food Distribution

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has urged the government to expedite the population census, which has been delayed beyond its original 2021 schedule. She highlighted that millions are missing out on essential food benefits due to reliance on outdated 2011 Census data under the National Food Security Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:06 IST
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday called upon the government to complete the population census urgently, emphasizing that millions of citizens are being denied their rightful access to subsidized foodgrains under the food security law.

In a notable address during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Gandhi pointed out that the identification of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) still relies on 2011 Census figures, leaving many without support.

Stressing the unprecedented delay of more than four years in conducting the census, Gandhi expressed doubt over its execution even this year, per budget allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

