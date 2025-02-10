Left Menu

Protests Erupt as Pakistan Faces Judicial Appointment Controversy

In Pakistan, lawyers protested against a Judicial Commission meeting aimed at appointing Supreme Court judges despite controversies over recent judicial transfers. The protests, sparked by opposition to the constitutional amendment and perceived government influence, led to clashes, traffic disruptions, and halted public transport services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:40 IST
Protests Erupt as Pakistan Faces Judicial Appointment Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, protests erupted as hundreds of lawyers opposed a crucial meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), tasked with appointing eight Supreme Court judges.

The meeting proceeded amidst strong opposition from four Supreme Court judges, the legal community, and the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), over controversial judicial transfers and the recent 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Protests organized by the Lawyers' Action Committee saw clashes with police and disrupted Metro bus services, causing severe traffic congestion. The legal fraternity remains concerned about perceived government influence in judicial appointments, a claim which the government denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025