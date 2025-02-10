Protests Erupt as Pakistan Faces Judicial Appointment Controversy
In Pakistan, lawyers protested against a Judicial Commission meeting aimed at appointing Supreme Court judges despite controversies over recent judicial transfers. The protests, sparked by opposition to the constitutional amendment and perceived government influence, led to clashes, traffic disruptions, and halted public transport services.
In Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, protests erupted as hundreds of lawyers opposed a crucial meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), tasked with appointing eight Supreme Court judges.
The meeting proceeded amidst strong opposition from four Supreme Court judges, the legal community, and the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), over controversial judicial transfers and the recent 26th Constitutional Amendment.
Protests organized by the Lawyers' Action Committee saw clashes with police and disrupted Metro bus services, causing severe traffic congestion. The legal fraternity remains concerned about perceived government influence in judicial appointments, a claim which the government denies.
