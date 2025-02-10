Left Menu

Tunisian on Trial: Terror in Nice

Brahim Aouissaoui, a Tunisian man, is on trial in France charged with the fatal attack on three people in Nice's basilica in October 2020. The incident, connected to Islamic extremism, led to heightened security nationwide. Aouissaoui denies memory of the event, claiming amnesia.

Brahim Aouissaoui, a Tunisian national, stood trial in France beginning Monday on terrorism charges linked to the killing of three individuals at a basilica in Nice in 2020. This attack was among several that year linked to Islamic extremism.

Prosecutors have revealed that Aouissaoui, the lone defendant, has repeatedly denied any recollection of the attack. Despite his claims of amnesia, expert assessments showcased inconsistencies in his statements.

The trial unfolds against a backdrop of heightened French security amid ongoing domestic threats and the global reaction to France's stance against Islamic radicalism. Aouissaoui faces charges of terrorist murder and attempted terrorist murder, with a potential life sentence upon conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

