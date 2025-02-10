Controversy Erupts Over Suspension of Security Officers Amid Alleged Police Harassment in Kathua

PDP leader Iltija Mufti stirred controversy on Monday by alleging that her personal security officers were unfairly suspended after she clandestinely visited Kathua. The visit was aimed at showing solidarity with the family of a young man who died by suicide, allegedly due to police harassment.

Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, claims the deceased, a Gujjar youth named Makhan Din, was driven to take his own life after facing police torture over alleged terrorist links—claims he denied in a video before his death. She is calling for a judicial inquiry into this tragedy and another separate incident involving the army.

Criticism was directed at authorities for not taking action against those responsible, with Iltija and Mehbooba asserting that post-2019, standing for truth in Jammu and Kashmir has become criminalized. Despite the suspension of her security officers, Mufti vows to continue seeking justice for the victims.

