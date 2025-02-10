Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Suspension of Security Officers Amid Alleged Police Harassment in Kathua

PDP leader Iltija Mufti claims suspensions of her personal security officers followed her unauthorized visit to Kathua, amidst accusations that police harassment led to a youth's suicide. She demands justice and judicial inquiries into this and another fatal incident. Local and central authorities have been criticized for inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:30 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Suspension of Security Officers Amid Alleged Police Harassment in Kathua
Iltija Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

PDP leader Iltija Mufti stirred controversy on Monday by alleging that her personal security officers were unfairly suspended after she clandestinely visited Kathua. The visit was aimed at showing solidarity with the family of a young man who died by suicide, allegedly due to police harassment.

Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, claims the deceased, a Gujjar youth named Makhan Din, was driven to take his own life after facing police torture over alleged terrorist links—claims he denied in a video before his death. She is calling for a judicial inquiry into this tragedy and another separate incident involving the army.

Criticism was directed at authorities for not taking action against those responsible, with Iltija and Mehbooba asserting that post-2019, standing for truth in Jammu and Kashmir has become criminalized. Despite the suspension of her security officers, Mufti vows to continue seeking justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025