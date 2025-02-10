Delhi Court Convicts Trio in Fake Currency Case

In Delhi, a court has found two men guilty of possession and use of counterfeit Rs 2,000 currency notes. The defendants, Akib and Wakar, were implicated after attempting to use the fake notes at a shop in INA Market in February 2020. The shopkeeper alerted the authorities, leading to their arrest.

During the hearing, additional sessions judge Lovleen was presented with evidence that established the men's intent and possession of the counterfeit notes. A total of 29 fake notes were recovered from the duo. A third suspect, Munish Ahmed, was linked to the crime as the provider of the counterfeit currency.

The prosecution further strengthened its case with a report from the Currency Note Press in Nasik confirming the notes were counterfeit. All three individuals now await sentencing, with the proceedings scheduled for February 24, in a case that highlights the ongoing issue of counterfeit currency circulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)