Tensions Rise: AfriForum vs. Zuma's Party Over Land Reform Controversy

Jacob Zuma's party has accused AfriForum of treason for its opposition to South Africa's land reform law, which aims to redistribute land owned by white farmers. The conflict intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the law, a move believed influenced by AfriForum's lobbying in America.

South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma's party filed a treason complaint against AfriForum, a group representing the white Afrikaner minority, after criticism from Donald Trump on South Africa's land reform law.

AfriForum lobbied in the U.S. against the law, portraying it as an assault on Afrikaners. The Trump administration's support for Afrikaners added weight to AfriForum's claims, despite the South African government defending the law as necessary for social justice.

White farmers, who own the majority of South Africa's land, are affected by the land redistribution law. The complaint was filed amid racially charged debates in South Africa, highlighting unresolved issues since apartheid's end.

