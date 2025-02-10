Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Tourists in Sri Lanka

Authorities in Sri Lanka have launched investigations following the mysterious deaths of two foreign tourists earlier this month. The two victims fell ill and died while vacationing, prompting police to conduct autopsies on Monday in search of answers.

The deceased have been identified as Ebony McIntosh, a 24-year-old from the UK, and Nadine Raguse, a 26-year-old German national. A German man, aged 30, who was part of the same travel group, is currently receiving treatment in the hospital after experiencing similar symptoms.

Police have so far been unable to provide a definitive cause of death for the two tourists. The results from the autopsies, which will offer more insight into the case, are pending publication following comprehensive laboratory tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)