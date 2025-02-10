Temple Turmoil: Attack on Chilkur Priest Sparks Outrage

In Telangana, a recent attack on C S Rangarajan, the priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, has stirred significant outrage. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy contacted Rangarajan to assure him that stringent action would be taken against the perpetrators of this alleged attack by a fringe group.

Prominent figures, including Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and various political leaders, have condemned the incident, emphasizing the need for strong preventive measures. They have called it an attack not only on an individual but on the broader 'Sanatan Dharma' community, seeking immediate police intervention.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other groups have demanded a thorough investigation, highlighting concerns over the state's law and order situation. The accused are reportedly linked to a faction claiming to pursue 'Rama Rajya', complicating the socio-political dynamics of the case.

