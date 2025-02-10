Left Menu

Kerala CM Assures Justice for Fallen Officer Shyam Prasad

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised comprehensive support for the family of civil police officer Shyam Prasad, who was killed after intervening in an assault. The government pledged all benefits and strict judicial action against the alleged perpetrator, Jibin George, who was arrested promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:49 IST
Kerala CM Assures Justice for Fallen Officer Shyam Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reassured that the family of fallen officer Shyam Prasad will receive full support. Prasad died after attempting to stop an assault in Kottayam, leading to the arrest of accused Jibin George.

In response to the Assembly's concerns, Vijayan affirmed that Prasad's family would be granted benefits as per legal protocols, highlighting the officer's dedication to duty.

Prasad was attacked while protecting victims in an Ettumanoor shop, suffering fatal injuries. The Chief Minister emphasized strict legal actions to bring justice for the heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

