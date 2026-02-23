Left Menu

Tragic Assault in Zamfara: 38 Dead and Many Abducted

In Zamfara, Nigeria, 38 people were killed and many abducted in an attack attributed to armed groups. Despite prior intelligence, police couldn't reach in time due to poor road conditions. The African Union condemned the attack, emphasizing the heightened insecurity in Nigeria's northern region.

  • Country:
  • Nigeria

An attack in northwestern Zamfara, Nigeria, has resulted in the deaths of 38 people and the abduction of numerous others, according to local police reports. Authorities stated they had prior intelligence about the attack last Thursday, but challenging road conditions hindered police response.

'By the time we have our way, the assailants have invaded the community and killed 38 while also abducting many residents,' said Yazid Abubakar, a spokesperson for the state police. This tragic event in Tungan Duste, within the Anka local government area, highlights the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria's northern region, where violence is frequent.

The African Union swiftly condemned the attacks, urging for the release of abducted women and children. 'The African Union unequivocally rejects all acts of terrorism and violent extremism against civilian populations, particularly women and children, as grave violations of human rights and serious threats to peace, security, and stability,' declared the organization in a statement. Meanwhile, the United States has extended military advisory support to Nigeria amidst these complex security challenges.

