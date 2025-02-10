Advocate Andy Mothibi Re-Elected to Key International Anti-Corruption Role

Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Advocate Andy Mothibi, has been re-elected as Vice President: African Regional Coordinator and Member of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA). This prestigious reappointment not only highlights Mothibi’s leadership in the global fight against corruption but also underscores South Africa’s steadfast dedication to promoting transparency and good governance.

The IAACA is a prominent international and non-political organisation dedicated to fostering global collaboration among anti-corruption authorities and sharing best practices in the field. Advocate Mothibi’s continued presence in its leadership ensures that both South Africa and the wider African region remain pivotal in shaping the global anti-corruption agenda.

In an official statement, the SIU expressed its pride in Mothibi’s reappointment, emphasizing the broader implications for the country’s anti-corruption efforts. “Advocate Mothibi’s reappointment reflects the SIU’s unwavering commitment to combating corruption and strengthening good governance. His leadership continues positioning South Africa and the wider African region at the forefront of the global anti-corruption agenda,” the statement read.

The SIU also called upon its stakeholders and the public to support Advocate Mothibi and the SIU in this crucial role. “Together, we can continue to build a corruption-free society and uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency as envisioned in the National Anti-Corruption Strategy,” the unit stated.

Advocate Mothibi’s re-election not only serves as a testament to his effective leadership but also as a signal of South Africa’s proactive stance in the fight against corruption, both locally and globally.