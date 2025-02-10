Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Politician's Son: Kidnapping Case Raises Questions

Police in Pune have filed a kidnapping case following reports that Rishiraj Sawant, son of former minister Tanaji Sawant, has gone missing. Initial claims suggested a kidnapping, but Tanaji refuted these, stating his son was with friends. Investigations are ongoing to track his whereabouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:49 IST
Mystery of Missing Politician's Son: Kidnapping Case Raises Questions
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune police have initiated a kidnapping investigation after a report surfaced about the disappearance of Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant. This incident was reported after an anonymous call suggested abduction by unknown individuals.

Joint Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma confirmed that Rishiraj was last seen boarding a flight at Pune's Lohegaon airport. The Sinhgad Road police station has registered the case, delegating the investigation to the crime branch who are actively searching for his destination.

Contradicting initial fears, Tanaji Sawant dismissed kidnapping rumors, citing that Rishiraj was with friends, though concern arose when he left unannounced. Authorities continue to gather details, including flight specifics, to ensure his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

