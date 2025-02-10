Left Menu

Delhi High Court Highlights Importance of Distinguishing Consensual Relationships and Rape

The Delhi High Court granted bail to a man, emphasizing the need to distinguish between rape and consensual relationships that turn sour. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna highlighted the court's role in preventing misuse of laws. The case involved a workplace relationship that ended in allegations of force and rape.

The Delhi High Court has underscored the importance of differentiating between rape and consensual relationships that turn sour while granting bail to a man accused of rape. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna emphasized the court's role in preventing the misuse of laws meant for women's safety.

In her judgment, Justice Krishna highlighted how workplace relationships can sometimes lead to criminal allegations once they deteriorate, stressing the need to carefully distinguish between consensual and non-consensual interactions.

The court decided that there was no merit in keeping the accused in custody, as the relationship initially involved mutual consent and ended due to personal issues. The police, however, opposed the bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

