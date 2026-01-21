Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Loss Bail Pleas Rejected

The Kerala High Court has rejected bail pleas for former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar and two others involved in the Sabarimala gold loss cases. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to investigate the loss of gold from the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:35 IST
Sabarimala Gold Loss Bail Pleas Rejected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday turned down bail applications filed by former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar and two others. The trio is associated with the Sabarimala gold loss cases, which have sparked extensive investigations.

Justice A Badharudeen denied relief to Padmakumar, along with former TDB administrative officer B Murari Babu and jeweler Roddam Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan from Ballari, Karnataka. Detailed orders detailing the reasons for the decision are expected soon.

The ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. So far, 12 individuals, including two former TDB presidents, have been arrested in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Upholds NEET PG Cut-Off Decision Amid Concerns

Delhi High Court Upholds NEET PG Cut-Off Decision Amid Concerns

 India
2
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

 India
3
Strengthening Democracy: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Inclusive Development

Strengthening Democracy: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Inclusive Development

 India
4
Trump's Davos Dilemma: Tariffs, Greenland, and Global Tensions

Trump's Davos Dilemma: Tariffs, Greenland, and Global Tensions

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026