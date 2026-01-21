Sabarimala Gold Loss Bail Pleas Rejected

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday turned down bail applications filed by former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar and two others. The trio is associated with the Sabarimala gold loss cases, which have sparked extensive investigations.

Justice A Badharudeen denied relief to Padmakumar, along with former TDB administrative officer B Murari Babu and jeweler Roddam Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan from Ballari, Karnataka. Detailed orders detailing the reasons for the decision are expected soon.

The ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. So far, 12 individuals, including two former TDB presidents, have been arrested in connection with the case.

