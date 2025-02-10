Supreme Court's Clarification Paves Way for Rashid's Bail Plea Hearing

The Supreme Court delivered a pivotal clarification on Monday, allowing the special court constituted under the NIA Act to adjudicate the bail plea of jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case.

Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, presiding over the case, noted that the criminal trial against Rashid began prior to his election, with 21 prosecution witnesses already deposed in the special court.

The Delhi High Court's registrar general had approached the apex court to resolve jurisdictional ambiguities, which, following the Supreme Court's decision, will enable Delhi High Court to issue orders on the administrative side in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)