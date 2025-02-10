India Energy Week 2025 Set to Be the Premier Global Energy Event of the Year

India Energy Week 2025 (IEW’25) is poised to be the first major global event on the energy calendar and the most comprehensive and inclusive energy gathering of the year. This comes at a time when recent global developments are expected to have a transformative impact on the energy market. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, emphasized these points while interacting with the media today.

Scheduled to take place at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, from February 11 to 14, 2025, IEW’25 is set to surpass its previous editions in both scale and influence. Shri Puri highlighted that the event will cover over 1 lakh square meters, making it the second-largest energy event globally in terms of ministerial and CEO participation, exhibition space, and the number of sessions.

Unprecedented Growth and Global Participation

IEW’25 marks a significant leap from its earlier editions, showcasing India's growing stature in the global energy landscape. Key metrics illustrating this expansion include:

Exhibition Space: A 65% increase from 28,000 sqm in 2024.

Conference Sessions: 105 sessions planned, marking a 15% rise from 2024 and 24% from 2023.

Delegates: Over 70,000 delegates expected, 55% more than 2024 and 89% more than 2023.

Speakers: 500 industry leaders and experts, a 38% increase from 2024 and 58% from 2023.

Exhibitors: 700+ exhibitors, reflecting a 57% rise from 2024 and 115% from 2023.

Abstracts Submitted: A 35% increase in submissions compared to 2024, totaling 2,702.

International Representation: A significant rise in international speakers at the Strategic Conference, from 33% in 2024 to 48% in 2025.

Key Highlights and Special Events

A major highlight of IEW’25 will be the Clean Cooking Ministerial, hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. This session aims to bring together global policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to accelerate the transition to clean cooking solutions. India’s success with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will be showcased as a model for global adoption, emphasizing international collaboration, policy innovation, and technology sharing to promote clean, affordable, and accessible cooking energy worldwide.

The event will feature 10 country pavilions representing nations such as Canada, Germany, Japan, the USA, and the UK, underscoring its global appeal. Additionally, 8 thematic zones will delve into critical areas, including:

Hydrogen: 1,951 sqm dedicated to innovations and solutions.

Biofuels: Covering 1,164 sqm, highlighting sustainable fuel advancements.

Net Zero Initiatives: Spanning 350 sqm, focusing on strategies for carbon neutrality.

Integrated Energy Solutions and Innovation

IEW’25 will witness participation from major Indian energy ministries, including the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Mines, reflecting India’s holistic approach to integrated energy solutions.

The Sustainable Mobility Pavilion, organized by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), will showcase 15 state-of-the-art vehicle models from 10 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) under the theme “People-Centric Mobility Ecosystem.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore groundbreaking technologies from India’s Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), including:

ONGC’s Deep-Sea Simulation Game: Offering an immersive experience of offshore energy exploration.

HPCL’s Indigenous Solid Oxide Fuel Cell System: A step forward in clean energy technology.

BPCL’s LPG Cylinder ATM: Innovating convenience in household energy.

CSIR’s E-Tractor: Promoting sustainable agriculture through electric farming solutions.

India at the Forefront of the Global Energy Transition

With its unparalleled scale, diverse participation, and focus on innovation, India Energy Week 2025 is set to position India as a pivotal player in the global energy transition. The event promises to foster critical dialogues, forge international partnerships, and spotlight India’s leadership in driving sustainable energy solutions for the future.