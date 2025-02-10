Federal Courts Block Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Again

In a significant setback for the Trump administration, Judge Joseph Laplante from New Hampshire blocked an executive order that aimed to curtail automatic birthright citizenship. This action marks the third time a federal judge has intervened against the order since it was introduced.

Immigrant rights groups, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), challenged the order, arguing that it violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and established Supreme Court precedents. Laplante indicated that while his decision is not final, the matter will likely escalate to the Supreme Court.

The controversial order, implemented shortly after Trump's return to office, sought to exclude children born to non-citizen parents in the U.S. from gaining citizenship. With multiple legal obstacles now in place, the Trump administration may face a prolonged appeals process through various federal courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)