Yunus Assures BNP of December Elections Amid Rising Criticism

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has assured the Bangladesh Nationalist Party of his interim government's commitment to holding general elections by December. This assurance, conveyed during a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, aims to address the party's persistent calls for swift polls.

Alamgir expressed concerns over the government's failure to implement necessary reforms and manage recent incidents, including the destruction of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhanmondi. He criticized the government's inability to maintain law and order, noting incidents that occurred under the watch of law enforcement agencies.

The BNP also voiced criticism over rising prices of essential goods, labeling it a major government failure. Furthermore, Alamgir urged caution in the government's 'Devil Hunt' security campaign to avoid victimizing innocents. The BNP remains adamant against holding local elections before national ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)