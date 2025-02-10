Free Sand Supply Initiative Boosts Indiramma Housing Scheme

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a significant step to support the 'Indiramma' housing scheme by mandating free sand distribution for ongoing projects. The initiative seeks to facilitate access to building materials for housing efforts aimed at the economically weaker sections.

During a meeting focused on mines and minerals development, Reddy emphasized the need to make sand available at reduced prices to the general public, addressing concerns over black marketing and the pervasive 'sand mafia.' Reddy urged stern action against those involved in illegal practices, including sand smuggling.

To ensure compliance, special officers will be appointed to monitor operations, while District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) are tasked with overseeing the enforcement of sand distribution. The state government plans to issue house pattas in women's names, reinforcing its commitment to empower economically disadvantaged families.

