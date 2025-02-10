Parking Dispute Escalates to Violent Attack in Mumbai
Two men, Rahul Hande and Rohit Dethe, were arrested in Mumbai for attacking Gurpreet Singh Janjhua over a parking altercation. Janjhua was assaulted with knives, rods, and sticks, suffering severe injuries. The perpetrators face charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with authorities searching for two additional suspects.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, police apprehended two individuals in connection with an assault on a 30-year-old man following a parking dispute in Mulund, Mumbai.
The suspects, identified as Rahul Vasant Hande, 25, and Rohit Manohar Dethe, 24, along with two other accomplices, allegedly attacked Gurpreet Singh Janjhua, according to police reports.
The altercation began when Janjhua attempted to park his car, obstructed by a motorcycle rider engaged in conversation with a woman. As the argument escalated, the rider summoned three others, culminating in a violent assault involving knives, rods, and stones. The attack left Janjhua with severe injuries. Authorities have charged Hande and Dethe under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with attempted murder, property damage, and other offenses as the search for the remaining accomplices continues.
