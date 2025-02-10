UN Halts Aid Operations Amid Houthi Detentions
The United Nations has suspended its humanitarian operations in Yemen's Houthi-controlled regions due to the detention of eight additional UN staffers by the rebels. This decision comes after multiple incidents affecting UN personnel and associated individuals, highlighting the growing security concerns in the northern Saada province.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:15 IST
Country:
- Egypt
The United Nations announced a halt to its humanitarian operations in Yemen, citing security dangers arising from the detention of eight additional UN staff members by Houthi rebels.
This suspension affects all operations and programs in the northern Saada province, driven by the rebels' recent actions against UN staff and aid-related individuals.
The situation underscores a significant threat to the safety and security of humanitarian workers in Yemen, aggravating the region's tumultuous environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
