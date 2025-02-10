UN Halts Aid Operations Amid Houthi Detentions

The United Nations announced a halt to its humanitarian operations in Yemen, citing security dangers arising from the detention of eight additional UN staff members by Houthi rebels.

This suspension affects all operations and programs in the northern Saada province, driven by the rebels' recent actions against UN staff and aid-related individuals.

The situation underscores a significant threat to the safety and security of humanitarian workers in Yemen, aggravating the region's tumultuous environment.

