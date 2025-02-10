Left Menu

UN Halts Aid Operations Amid Houthi Detentions

The United Nations has suspended its humanitarian operations in Yemen's Houthi-controlled regions due to the detention of eight additional UN staffers by the rebels. This decision comes after multiple incidents affecting UN personnel and associated individuals, highlighting the growing security concerns in the northern Saada province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:15 IST
UN Halts Aid Operations Amid Houthi Detentions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Nations announced a halt to its humanitarian operations in Yemen, citing security dangers arising from the detention of eight additional UN staff members by Houthi rebels.

This suspension affects all operations and programs in the northern Saada province, driven by the rebels' recent actions against UN staff and aid-related individuals.

The situation underscores a significant threat to the safety and security of humanitarian workers in Yemen, aggravating the region's tumultuous environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025