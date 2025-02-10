Judge Halts Trump Administration's Funding Freeze
A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's federal spending freeze, ordering the White House to release all funds. Judge John McConnell highlighted ongoing withholding of grants and loans, emphasizing compliance with his original order. The case was brought by nearly two dozen states challenging the funding hold.
In a decisive legal move, a federal judge ruled on Monday that the White House must release all previously frozen federal funds, finding the Trump administration in partial non-compliance with a prior court order.
US District Court Judge John McConnell identified evidence indicating that certain federal grants and loans remain withheld from their intended recipients, thus mandating the full release of funds.
This ruling follows an earlier decision halting the administration's broad plans to pause federal funding, which the administration argued was necessary to align spending with the president's policy goals. The lawsuit was initiated by nearly two dozen states contesting the funding suspension.
