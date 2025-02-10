Former SDO Ashok Kumar Sent to Judicial Custody Over Wife's Tragic Death

Ashok Kumar, former Sub-Divisional Officer of Hazaribag Sadar, found himself in judicial custody following accusations of involvement in the death of his wife, Anita Devi, last December. Authorities confirmed his capture from Ranchi after he had been evading arrest.

An official report stated that January 31 marked the rejection of Kumar's bail plea by a local court, further complicating his legal predicament. Anita Devi allegedly set herself ablaze at their official residence, triggering a swift response from law enforcement.

The incident led to Kumar's removal from his post, and an FIR was filed by Rajkumar Gupta, Anita's brother, implicating Kumar and his relatives in the tragic event.

