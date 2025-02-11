India-U.S. Trade Talks: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Wars
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning tariff cuts and increased imports from the U.S. to prevent a trade war during his meeting with President Donald Trump. Both leaders aim to discuss tariffs, a potential mini-trade deal, and boost cooperation in sectors like energy, defense, and technology.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to propose tariff reductions during his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. In an effort to prevent a trade war and boost American exports to India, Modi's proposals will be crucial in the diplomatic discussions.
The two-day visit will also see proposals to increase energy and defense imports from the U.S. This comes amid Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, prompting reciprocal measures.
Trade dynamics have steadily flourished over the last decade. With the possibility of a 'mini-trade deal' on the cards, the meeting is vital in maintaining and strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi, while avoiding tensions reminiscent of U.S.-China trade disputes.
