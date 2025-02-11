India-U.S. Trade Talks: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Wars

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to propose tariff reductions during his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. In an effort to prevent a trade war and boost American exports to India, Modi's proposals will be crucial in the diplomatic discussions.

The two-day visit will also see proposals to increase energy and defense imports from the U.S. This comes amid Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, prompting reciprocal measures.

Trade dynamics have steadily flourished over the last decade. With the possibility of a 'mini-trade deal' on the cards, the meeting is vital in maintaining and strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi, while avoiding tensions reminiscent of U.S.-China trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)