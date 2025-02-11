Left Menu

Tragedy in Daejeon: A School's Darkest Day

A tragic incident occurred at a South Korean elementary school where a teacher admitted to stabbing a seven-year-old girl, who later died. The act remains under investigation, and Acting President Choi Sang-mok has urged a deep inquiry. The teacher also sustained self-inflicted wounds and is under treatment.

A horrifying event unfolded at an elementary school in Daejeon, South Korea, where a teacher confessed to attacking a seven-year-old girl. The child tragically succumbed to her wounds in the hospital, prompting national outrage and a probe into the school incident.

During a Cabinet meeting, Acting President Choi Sang-mok expressed heartfelt condolences and directed the education ministry and authorities to investigate the case thoroughly. While the girl was a student at the school, authorities have yet to confirm any personal ties between her and the teacher.

The young girl's grandmother discovered her with severe stab wounds, according to statements made during a media briefing. Prior to the incident, the teacher was on medical leave, but returned to her duties unexpectedly last year. Police continue to investigate the motives behind the shocking act.

