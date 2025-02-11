Tragedy in Daejeon: A School's Darkest Day

A horrifying event unfolded at an elementary school in Daejeon, South Korea, where a teacher confessed to attacking a seven-year-old girl. The child tragically succumbed to her wounds in the hospital, prompting national outrage and a probe into the school incident.

During a Cabinet meeting, Acting President Choi Sang-mok expressed heartfelt condolences and directed the education ministry and authorities to investigate the case thoroughly. While the girl was a student at the school, authorities have yet to confirm any personal ties between her and the teacher.

The young girl's grandmother discovered her with severe stab wounds, according to statements made during a media briefing. Prior to the incident, the teacher was on medical leave, but returned to her duties unexpectedly last year. Police continue to investigate the motives behind the shocking act.

(With inputs from agencies.)