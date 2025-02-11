USAID's Crisis: Oversight at Stake in Wake of Trump Administration Cuts

The Trump administration's significant cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have severely impaired the agency's ability to oversee $8.2 billion in unspent aid, according to a report by an independent government watchdog released Monday.

The USAID Office of the Inspector-General's report highlighted that the freeze on U.S. foreign aid, coupled with sweeping staff reductions, have left hundreds of USAID programs at a standstill worldwide. These measures align with Trump's 'America First' policy but create uncertainty over what aid remains unhindered by exemptions.

The watchdog's report expresses concern over the potential misuse of funds due to diminished oversight and clarity, risking inadvertent support to prohibited entities. Such challenges underscore USAID's struggle to execute its mission amid the cuts and administrative directives.

