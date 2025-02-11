Global Corruption Index: Decline Across Nations Raises Alarm
Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index reveals worsening public sector corruption, with 47 out of 180 countries scoring lowest since 2012. Denmark leads with 90 points, while South Sudan is at the bottom with 8. The report notes challenges in addressing corruption, impacting global efforts, including climate policies.
Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index depicts a troubling trend in global public sector corruption.
The 2024 report shows 47 countries posted their worst scores since 2012. Leading the index are Denmark, Finland, and Singapore, while South Sudan ranks last.
Rising corruption poses a threat to climate change initiatives, the organization warns.
