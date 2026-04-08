New Earthset Image Captures Dramatic Climate Changes Since Iconic Earthrise

A striking new Earthset image captured by the Artemis II crew has evoked memories of the iconic Earthrise photograph taken during the Apollo 8 mission 58 years ago. This image serves as a stark reminder of the dramatic climate changes that have unfolded over the decades.

Since the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide has surged, contributing to a noticeable rise in global temperatures. Data from the World Meteorological Organization indicates that the planet's mean surface temperature has increased by approximately 1.2°C since the '60s, resulting in more frequent extreme heat events around the globe.

Satellite observations have become vital in tracking these changes, with data highlighting worrying trends such as Arctic ice loss and accelerating global heating. As scientists push for net-zero emissions, this era's achievements in space exploration aim to inspire a sustainable future on Earth, echoing the spirit of the Moonshot mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)