Swiss Diplomacy in Action: Tissafi's Mission on Climate Change and DRR
Swiss ambassador Maya Tissafi is visiting to address climate change and disaster risk reduction. Alongside her team, she will tour areas affected by Glacial Lake Outburst Floods and meet with local officials and stakeholders to discuss strategies for adaptation and response.
- Country:
- India
Swiss Ambassador Maya Tissafi touched down on Tuesday for a five-day official visit, marking a significant diplomatic engagement focused on climate change and disaster risk reduction. Accompanied by her spouse, Juth Petermann, and key Swiss officials, Tissafi's mission underscores Switzerland's commitment to global environmental challenges.
During this visit, the delegation plans to visit regions reeling from Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, a stark reminder of the growing impact of climate-related disasters. This fieldwork aims to provide firsthand insights into vulnerable areas and the urgent need for comprehensive climate adaptation strategies.
Apart from the site visits, strategic discussions with senior state officials and local stakeholders are on the agenda, focusing on collaboration for effective risk reduction and rapid response measures. Such interactions highlight the importance of international cooperation and knowledge exchange in mitigating climate change impacts.
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