Smuggling Operation Foiled: BSF Seizes Weaponry at Border
BSF intercepted a smuggling operation near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district. They recovered a Glock pistol, two magazines, and suspected narcotics. Items were wrapped in yellow tape, with a steel ring attached to the pistol. The operation was based on a reliable tip-off.
In a significant interception, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a smuggling operation near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district. A BSF official announced on Tuesday that the operation led to the recovery of a pistol and two magazines.
Acting on an intelligence tip-off, BSF personnel conducted a search operation on Monday evening. During the sweep, they discovered a Glock pistol, along with two magazines and 35 grams of suspected narcotics, in a field adjacent to Kamlewala village in Ferozepur.
The recovered items, including the pistol, magazines, and narcotics, were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape; a steel ring was found attached to the pistol. The official credited the BSF intelligence wing and the swift actions of the troops in foiling another cross-border smuggling attempt.
