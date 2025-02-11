Left Menu

Smuggling Operation Foiled: BSF Seizes Weaponry at Border

BSF intercepted a smuggling operation near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district. They recovered a Glock pistol, two magazines, and suspected narcotics. Items were wrapped in yellow tape, with a steel ring attached to the pistol. The operation was based on a reliable tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:32 IST
Smuggling Operation Foiled: BSF Seizes Weaponry at Border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant interception, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a smuggling operation near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district. A BSF official announced on Tuesday that the operation led to the recovery of a pistol and two magazines.

Acting on an intelligence tip-off, BSF personnel conducted a search operation on Monday evening. During the sweep, they discovered a Glock pistol, along with two magazines and 35 grams of suspected narcotics, in a field adjacent to Kamlewala village in Ferozepur.

The recovered items, including the pistol, magazines, and narcotics, were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape; a steel ring was found attached to the pistol. The official credited the BSF intelligence wing and the swift actions of the troops in foiling another cross-border smuggling attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025