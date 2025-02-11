Left Menu

Authenticity Debate: The Original Indian Constitution and Its Miniatures

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the sole authenticity of the Indian Constitution signed by its framers, highlighting the issue of missing illustrations in current copies. Political tensions rose in the House, with BJP and Congress clashing over the matter, resulting in a Congress walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:39 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar insisted that the only authentic version of the Indian Constitution is the one signed by its original framers, featuring 22 miniatures. He urged strict action against any unauthorized alterations.

The controversy arose when BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal pointed out omissions in current copies, leading to opposition protests. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of politicizing the issue to defame B R Ambedkar, which escalated into a walkout by Congress members.

Leader of the House, J P Nadda, defended the BJP's stance, arguing that Congress should support efforts to preserve the Constitution's integrity. The government plans to ensure that only authentic versions reflecting the spirit of the original framers are published.

(With inputs from agencies.)

