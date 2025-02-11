UN Committee Briefed on Women’s Rights in Sri Lanka Amid Ongoing Challenges

The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) convened this afternoon to hear from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) regarding the current state of women’s rights in Sri Lanka. The Committee is scheduled to review Sri Lanka’s report later this week, alongside reports from Belize, Congo, and Liechtenstein. However, no NGO representatives were present to discuss the situations in Belize, Congo, or Liechtenstein.

Representatives from various Sri Lankan NGOs highlighted critical concerns such as discriminatory legislation, pervasive gender-based violence, and the mistreatment of sex workers. The participating organizations included the Women and Media Collective, Social Scientists Association, Suriya Women’s Development Centre, Centre for Equality and Justice, Sex Workers and Allies South Asia, Women’s Action Network, and the Global Campaign for Equality in Family Law, Equality Now.

Economic and Legal Challenges

NGO speakers emphasized that the economic crisis engulfing Sri Lanka since 2020 has severely impacted women’s economic rights. This has intensified labour market inequalities, increased unpaid care work, and exposed deficiencies in social protection systems. Women’s labour force participation remains low at 32.1%, with many relegated to low-wage, insecure jobs in both formal and informal sectors. The gender pay gap persists, with women earning 27% less than men on average.

Proposed labour law reforms, which promote part-time and ‘flexible’ work arrangements, risk exacerbating job insecurity for women. In the plantation sector, Malaiyaha Tamil women continue to face extreme labour exploitation and wage discrimination.

Legal concerns were also at the forefront. Despite Sri Lanka’s international treaty obligations, several discriminatory laws remain in force. The Penal Code criminalizes consensual same-sex relations and abortion. Statutory rape laws exclude married girls aged 12 to 16, necessitating urgent legal reforms. The centralized power of the Executive President and the absence of judicial review of legislation were also cited as pressing issues.

Gender-Based Violence and Discrimination

Gender-based violence continues with impunity in Sri Lanka. NGOs called for strengthening protections under the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act and for enacting specific laws to address technology-facilitated sexual and gender-based violence. As of 2024, 23 women were on death row, facing intersectional discrimination. NGOs stressed the importance of regularly publishing disaggregated data on capital crime charges.

While sex work is not criminalized, sex workers face arbitrary arrests and violence under outdated ordinances. Police violence, systemic discrimination, and sexual bribery against sex workers persist without consequences for perpetrators. NGOs urged the repeal of the vagrants ordinance and other laws criminalizing sex workers.

Discrimination Against Minority Women

Muslim women and girls face significant legal and social discrimination. In 2024, 70 Muslim students had their exam results withheld because their hijabs covered their ears, violating examination rules. The Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act lacks a minimum age for marriage, prevents women from signing marriage contracts, and enforces unequal divorce provisions. Female genital mutilation remains prevalent, with nearly 50% of Muslim women reporting personal experiences or knowledge of victims.

Personal laws, such as the Thesawalamai law, restrict Tamil women’s rights to dispose of property. Access to justice in family law is hindered by high litigation costs, limited legal aid, and a lack of gender-sensitive legal professionals. Comprehensive reforms toward an efficient family court system are urgently needed.

Committee Questions and NGO Responses

Committee experts posed several questions regarding Sri Lanka’s national action plan on women, peace, and security, the status of the Truth, Reconciliation, and Non-Repetition Commission, and how conflict-related sexual violence is being addressed. Other questions focused on barriers to women’s access to justice, the impact of economic reforms on women’s labour market participation, and the representation of women in political institutions.

NGO representatives highlighted that access to justice is particularly challenging for victims of gender-based violence in Tamil areas due to language barriers and stigma. Legal proceedings are lengthy, with some cases taking up to 17 years. Abortion remains illegal unless the mother’s life is at risk, and stigma deters women from seeking post-abortion care.

In politics, women face technology-assisted gender-based violence, including online hate speech and degrading content. Despite a 2018 quota mandating 25% female representation in local elections, political parties have not nominated more than 10% women. However, the 2024 parliamentary elections saw the number of women in parliament double without a quota.

Next Steps

The Committee will next meet in public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 11 February, to consider the fifth to ninth periodic report of Belize (CEDAW/C/BLZ/5-9). The ninetieth session of the Committee runs from 3 to 21 February. All relevant documents, including reports submitted by States parties, are available on the session’s webpage, with meeting summaries accessible online and public meetings streamed via UN Web TV.

Statement from the Committee Chair

Nahla Haidar, Chair of the Committee, expressed regret over the absence of NGO representatives from Belize, Congo, and Liechtenstein but extended deep appreciation to the Sri Lankan organizations for their invaluable contributions. “Your presence here in Geneva is crucial. The information you provide is essential for our deliberations,” she stated.