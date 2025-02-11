Left Menu

Pope Francis Condemns U.S. Mass Deportations

Pope Francis has voiced strong opposition to the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts, asserting that such actions strip migrants of their dignity and exacerbate their vulnerability. In a letter to U.S. bishops, he expressed concern over the identification of illegal status with criminality, emphasizing humane treatment for migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:08 IST
Pope Francis Condemns U.S. Mass Deportations
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has issued a stern admonition to the U.S. concerning its large-scale deportation policy. The pontiff criticized the actions as undermining the dignity of migrants and cautioned that such measures could have dire outcomes.

Addressing U.S. bishops, who have themselves condemned the deportations, Francis emphasized his dedication to migrants' rights. He argued that governments should accommodate those fleeing hardship and disasters, within their capacity.

Francis referenced biblical migration stories, reinforcing the right to seek refuge and denouncing linking illegal status to criminality. The White House confirmed over 8,000 arrests since President Trump's tenure began, some of whom face deportation or imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025