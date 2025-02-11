Pope Francis Condemns U.S. Mass Deportations

Pope Francis has issued a stern admonition to the U.S. concerning its large-scale deportation policy. The pontiff criticized the actions as undermining the dignity of migrants and cautioned that such measures could have dire outcomes.

Addressing U.S. bishops, who have themselves condemned the deportations, Francis emphasized his dedication to migrants' rights. He argued that governments should accommodate those fleeing hardship and disasters, within their capacity.

Francis referenced biblical migration stories, reinforcing the right to seek refuge and denouncing linking illegal status to criminality. The White House confirmed over 8,000 arrests since President Trump's tenure began, some of whom face deportation or imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)