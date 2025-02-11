Supreme Court Mandates Strict Tree Protection in Highway Projects

The Supreme Court reinforced its stance on environmental preservation, highlighting the constitutional responsibility of protecting trees. Public authorities must avoid excessive tree felling, as evidenced in a recent hearing concerning a highway development in the Taj Trapezium Zone.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for its proposal to cut more trees than necessary, despite needing only 650 of the 850 trees marked for removal.

The court mandated that NHAI must meet compensatory afforestation requirements as part of any permission to proceed, ensuring a commitment to environmental sustainability alongside infrastructure projects.

