Supreme Court Mandates Strict Tree Protection in Highway Projects

The Supreme Court has emphasized the constitutional duty to protect trees, instructing public authorities to avoid unnecessary felling when possible. While reviewing a plea from the NHAI over a highway project in the Taj Trapezium Zone, the court suggested stringent conditions, including compensatory afforestation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:24 IST
The Supreme Court reinforced its stance on environmental preservation, highlighting the constitutional responsibility of protecting trees. Public authorities must avoid excessive tree felling, as evidenced in a recent hearing concerning a highway development in the Taj Trapezium Zone.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for its proposal to cut more trees than necessary, despite needing only 650 of the 850 trees marked for removal.

The court mandated that NHAI must meet compensatory afforestation requirements as part of any permission to proceed, ensuring a commitment to environmental sustainability alongside infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

